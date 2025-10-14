Taylor shatters records, claims top 12 Billboard Hot 100 spots

Taylor Swift has set a new record on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her latest 12-track album, The Life of a Showgirl. The album has become the first ever to occupy all 12 spots on the chart from No. 1 to No. 12 without interruption. This feat was reported by Billboard for the chart dated October 18, which is led by the song The Fate of Ophelia.

Chart dominance Swift's chart-topping success has 'Opalite' in 2nd place The next 11 spots on the Hot 100 chart are taken by songs from Swift's album in the following order: Opalite, Elizabeth Taylor, Father Figure, Wood, Wi$h Li$t, Actually Romantic, The Life of a Showgirl (featuring Sabrina Carpenter), Eldest Daughter, Cancelled!, Ruin the Friendship, and Honey. With The Fate of Ophelia at No. 1, Swift has achieved her 13th career Hot 100 No.1 and her 69th top-10 hit - the most among female artists.

Streaming success Streaming records and previous achievements The Fate of Ophelia has reportedly garnered 92.5 million US streams, making it the most-streamed title in a single week since September 2020 when official streams became the sole contributor to the Hot 100. This achievement adds to Swift's already impressive Billboard record; she previously made history by occupying the entire top 10 of the Hot 100 with her 2022 album Midnights in November 2022. Last year, with the 31-track The Tortured Poets Department, she held the top 14 positions.

Chart shift Album dethrones 'KPop Demon Hunters' from top spot Swift's new album has also dethroned the soundtrack KPop Demon Hunters from its top spot on the Billboard chart. The soundtrack, which was previously at No. 1, has now dropped to No. 2 with the release of The Life of a Showgirl. This further solidifies Swift's position as one of the most successful artists in recent history when it comes to dominating music charts globally.