Karisma's lawyer highlights errors: 'Sunjay has signed...will as a woman'

The ongoing inheritance battle over the estate of the late Sona Comstar chief, Sunjay Kapur , has taken a dramatic turn. His children with Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor , Samaira and Kiaan, are questioning the authenticity of their father's alleged will. Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani raised doubts about the language, origins, and intent of the document in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday.

Will's authenticity 'The feminine form of testator is used...' Before Justice Jyoti Singh, Jethmalani argued that Kapur could not have signed the purported will. He pointed out that "in certain crucial places in the purported will of their late father, the feminine form of testator is used." He added, "Given the wisdom of the deceased, it was not possible that the will was signed by their father."

Will's language 'Kapur signed as a woman' Jethmalani read from the document: "Signed and declared by Sunjay Kapur the testatrix above named as and for her last will." He commented, "The female form of testator is used... testator is now a she!" "This is an absurdity... In short, Sunjay Kapur has signed this will as a woman. It is replete with feminine pronoun... It says 'her last will,' 'her presence.'.."

Will's creation Defendants' pleadings don't reveal who prepared the will Jethmalani further noted that the defendants' pleadings fail to disclose who actually drafted the will. He added that neither Defendant 1, Priya Sachdev Kapur, nor the two witnesses to the will had specified who prepared it. Furthermore, the filings indicate that the document makes no mention of Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, a glaring omission for someone who had always cared for her.