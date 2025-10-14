Karisma's kids allege 'forgery' in Sunjay Kapur's will

In the ongoing legal battle over the estate of late businessman Sunjay Kapur , actor Karisma Kapoor 's children have raised questions about discrepancies in their father's will. Their lawyer, Mahesh Jethmalani, has alleged that the document is a forgery and has pointed out several "glaring blunders" in it. The Delhi High Court resumed hearing on Monday for a plea by Kapoor's children against Kapur's widow, Priya Sachdev-Kapur.

Discrepancies Will incorrectly stated Samaira's address, says Jethmalani Jethmalani pointed out that the will incorrectly stated the address of Kapur's daughter, Samaira. "Sunjay Kapoor knows her address. This is an office address of Karisma Kapoor," he said. He also questioned how Kapur could misspell his son's name in multiple places in the document. "These kinds of bloopers are very uncharacteristic of Mr. Kapur." He added, noting that Kapur had a good relationship with his children and would not make such mistakes.

Legal argument Document lacks details about assets, claims Jethmalani Jethmalani argued that the will was "fabricated" and riddled with "glaring blunders." He claimed that the document lacked details about various assets, including jewelry and crypto assets. "This can only be done by the beneficiary of the will, to prevent any challenges...Only one person was given the benefits." "If this will is a forgery, then only one person could have forged it," he added.

Legal proceedings Legal tussle between Sachdev-Kapur and Kapur children Kapur's children, Samaira and Kiaan, have filed a case in the Delhi High Court against Sachdev-Kapur, accusing her of forging their father's will and excluding them from his inheritance. The court initially questioned Sachdev-Kapur's request to reveal the assets confidentially but later permitted her to submit the details in a sealed cover, with copies provided to the petitioners. The next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.