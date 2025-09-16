Alok Nath, Shreyas Talpade get interim protection in cheating case

Investigation ongoing into whether actors were just celebrity promoters

The Supreme Court has told Haryana Police not to take any coercive steps against the petitioner until the next hearing.

The investigation is looking into whether Nath and Talpade were just celebrity promoters or actually involved in the scam.

Meanwhile, Talpade has asked for all related cases to be moved to Lucknow, since the first FIR was registered there and to consolidate related cases from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

