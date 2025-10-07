Next Article
Amaal Mallik once revealed he was clinically depressed
Entertainment
On Bigg Boss 19, music composer Amaal Mallik shared that he once cut ties with his family after facing intense emotional and financial stress, which led to clinical depression.
He even announced on Instagram that he'd keep things strictly professional with them for a while.
Feeling lost in the industry
Amaal also talked about feeling lost in the industry despite his work, and noted that his younger brother Armaan never made him feel inferior.
By opening up on the show, he's letting fans see what he's been through.