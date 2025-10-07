Next Article
Richard Dreyfuss's 'Into the Deep' OTT release date is here
Entertainment
Ready for some ocean suspense? Into the Deep, starring Richard Dreyfuss as a marine scientist, hits Indian streaming on October 10.
The story follows Cassidy, an oceanographer facing her fears after losing her dad to a shark, with a cast that also features Scout Taylor-Compton, Jon Seda, and Stuart Townsend.
Where to watch 'Into the Deep'
You'll find Into the Deep exclusively on Lionsgate Play from October 10.
After a quiet theatrical run earlier this year (it made just $87,338 worldwide according to IMDb), it's now making its OTT debut.
Film has received low ratings
Despite its environmental message—Dreyfuss even shares a shark conservation note at the end—the film hasn't won over critics or viewers.
It currently holds a pretty low IMDb rating of 3.5/10.