Richard Dreyfuss's 'Into the Deep' OTT release date is here Entertainment Oct 07, 2025

Ready for some ocean suspense? Into the Deep, starring Richard Dreyfuss as a marine scientist, hits Indian streaming on October 10.

The story follows Cassidy, an oceanographer facing her fears after losing her dad to a shark, with a cast that also features Scout Taylor-Compton, Jon Seda, and Stuart Townsend.