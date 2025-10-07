Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' breaks records
Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, just made history by selling 2.7 million copies in the US—on its very first day.
That's even more than her previous record from last year's The Tortured Poets Department (2.61 million in its first week).
This is officially her biggest debut yet.
Swift's album also sets new vinyl record
Swift's album pulled off the second-biggest sales week since 1991—only Adele's 25 did better, and that was way back in 2015.
She also set a new vinyl record with over 1.2 million sold in a single week!
Multiple editions (like Target exclusives and colored vinyl) got fans collecting, and her concert film event brought in $33 million at the box office over the weekend.
If you ever wondered what breaking records looks like in real time, Swift just showed us.