Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' breaks records

Swift's album also sets new vinyl record

Swift's album pulled off the second-biggest sales week since 1991—only Adele's 25 did better, and that was way back in 2015.

She also set a new vinyl record with over 1.2 million sold in a single week!

Multiple editions (like Target exclusives and colored vinyl) got fans collecting, and her concert film event brought in $33 million at the box office over the weekend.

If you ever wondered what breaking records looks like in real time, Swift just showed us.