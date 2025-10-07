Next Article
Shilpa Shetty questioned for 4 hours in ₹60cr fraud case
Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty spent over four hours with Mumbai's Economic Offences Wing (EOW), answering questions about a ₹60 crore fraud case.
She and her husband Raj Kundra are accused of cheating businessman Deepak Kothari through a loan-cum-investment scheme.
The case was registered at Juhu police station on August 14, 2025.
Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia, Ekta Kapoor allegedly paid professional fees
Investigators are digging into financial transactions linked to Best Deal TV, the now-defunct online shopping platform where Shetty and Kundra were directors.
During questioning, Kundra shared that part of the funds went as professional fees to actors Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia, and producer Ekta Kapoor.
So far, five people have given statements as the EOW team continues its probe.