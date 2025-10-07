Maharashtra government clears new film city in Nashik

Film city to have amusement park, outdoor sets

This new hub will have studios, outdoor sets, and even an amusement park inspired by Ramoji Film City—making it more than just a shooting spot.

Thanks to the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, filmmakers can reach here from Mumbai in under two hours.

The move is expected to create local jobs and boost businesses like hotels and transport in Nashik.

Plus, with another film city planned near Nagpur, Maharashtra is doubling down to stay ahead as India's entertainment capital—even as other states try to grab the spotlight.

A KPMG report on its financial viability is due by November 2025.