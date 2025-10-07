Maharashtra government clears new film city in Nashik
Maharashtra just approved a new film city in Igatpuri, Nashik district.
The project, set on over 54 hectares in Mundegaon village, was cleared at a meeting led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.
Film city to have amusement park, outdoor sets
This new hub will have studios, outdoor sets, and even an amusement park inspired by Ramoji Film City—making it more than just a shooting spot.
Thanks to the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, filmmakers can reach here from Mumbai in under two hours.
The move is expected to create local jobs and boost businesses like hotels and transport in Nashik.
Plus, with another film city planned near Nagpur, Maharashtra is doubling down to stay ahead as India's entertainment capital—even as other states try to grab the spotlight.
A KPMG report on its financial viability is due by November 2025.