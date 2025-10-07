Triptii Dimri shows support for Deepika Padukone amid 'Spirit' exit
Triptii Dimri is showing public support for Deepika Padukone, who recently left the film Spirit.
After stepping in as Padukone's replacement, Dimri liked a post calling out "negative PR" against Padukone and praising her dedication during tough shoots.
This small gesture has caught attention and shifted some focus from the controversy to solidarity between actors.
Meanwhile, here's a quick recap of the 'Spirit' controversy
Padukone was originally cast opposite Prabhas in Spirit but reportedly left due to disagreements over working hours after becoming a mom, salary, and profit-sharing.
Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga then posted cryptic messages online that many think were aimed at her for allegedly breaking NDAs.
Now with Dimri on board, it's a big career moment for her—and fans are watching closely to see how things play out.