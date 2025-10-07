Karnataka HC extends stay on ₹200 ticket price cap Entertainment Oct 07, 2025

Movie tickets in Karnataka are staying pricey for a while longer—the High Court has extended its pause on the ₹200 price cap that the state introduced in September last year.

The rule was meant to make going to the movies more affordable, but big cinema chains and producers pushed back, saying it would hurt their earnings, especially for blockbuster releases.

So, theaters can keep charging their usual rates until the court makes a final call.