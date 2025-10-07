Karnataka HC extends stay on ₹200 ticket price cap
Movie tickets in Karnataka are staying pricey for a while longer—the High Court has extended its pause on the ₹200 price cap that the state introduced in September last year.
The rule was meant to make going to the movies more affordable, but big cinema chains and producers pushed back, saying it would hurt their earnings, especially for blockbuster releases.
So, theaters can keep charging their usual rates until the court makes a final call.
Next hearing scheduled for November 25
With the cap on hold, tickets for major films like Kantara: Chapter 1 have gone as high as ₹450 on weekends.
The court has told cinemas to keep digital sales records clear in case refunds are needed if the cap eventually kicks in.
Theater owners are worried about possible refund hassles and hope any future decision considers what keeps cinemas running smoothly in Karnataka.
The next hearing is set for November 25.