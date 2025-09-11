Amazon MX Player collaborates with Sony for 'Rise and Fall'

The show is set in a massive structure with two distinct areas: a luxurious penthouse designated for the Rulers and a bare basement for the Workers. Contestants must navigate this power dynamic, constantly shifting roles between the Rulers and Workers. New episodes are available on MX Player at 12:00pm and on SET at 10:30pm.

Partnership significance

First-of-its-kind partnership in India

The partnership between Amazon MX Player and SET is being hailed as a first-of-its-kind in India. Amogh Dusad, Director & Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, stated, "Together, we are ensuring that Rise and Fall is accessible to audiences nationwide, on both digital and broadcast." Akshay Agrawal, Cluster Head of Ad Sales at SPNI, added, "This collaboration goes beyond distribution." "It is about reshaping how great stories are shared, experienced and celebrated by millions."