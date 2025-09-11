Next Article
'Hazbin Hotel' season 2 trailer teases more hellish fun
Hazbin Hotel is back for season two on Prime Video starting October 29, 2025.
The show follows Charlie Morningstar, Hell's princess who runs a hotel hoping to help sinners find redemption.
After first appearing as a YouTube short in 2019 and becoming a full series in 2024, it's now dropping eight new episodes—two each week until November 19.
Plot and cast of upcoming season
This time, Charlie faces bigger challenges as the hotel gets busier and tensions with Heaven heat up.
The Overlords (aka the Vees) are plotting to take over Heaven, with Vox returning as a major villain.
Erika Henningsen is back as Charlie, plus newcomer Alex Newell joining the cast.
You can catch all the action streaming on Prime Video.