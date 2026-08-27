Amid Kriti row, netizens dig up Kangana's sleeveless Rakhi ad

The resurfacing of Ranaut's old advertisement has led to a wave of criticism on social media.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) questioned, "Cultural shock over Kriti Sanon's act. Cultural heritage over Kangana Ranaut's act. Why?"

Another user said, "Dusro ko bolna aata hai bus. MP ho desh ke Liye kaam karo na per nahi usne kya pehna yeh who etc etc."

A third user commented sarcastically, "What is this dear? Totally inappropriate and against our sanskriti."