Amid Kriti row, netizens dig up Kangana's sleeveless Rakhi ad
What's the story
A 2017 Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut has resurfaced online, reigniting a debate over cultural shock. Recently, actor Kriti Sanon's advertisement for the same festival, where she wore a bralette top, was heavily lambasted. Ranaut, too, criticized Sanon for her outfit choice. The ad was pulled down. Now, accusations of double standards have emerged against Ranaut, as netizens dug up her old ad where she also wore a strapless dress. Both actors were endorsing jewelry.
Backlash
'MP ho desh ke liye kaam karona per nahi...'
The resurfacing of Ranaut's old advertisement has led to a wave of criticism on social media.
One user on X (formerly Twitter) questioned, "Cultural shock over Kriti Sanon's act. Cultural heritage over Kangana Ranaut's act. Why?"
Another user said, "Dusro ko bolna aata hai bus. MP ho desh ke Liye kaam karo na per nahi usne kya pehna yeh who etc etc."
A third user commented sarcastically, "What is this dear? Totally inappropriate and against our sanskriti."
Defense
Sanon earlier clarified her stance on the issue
While Ranaut is yet to address the backlash, Sanon had clarified her stance before.
She stood by the ad and wrote on Instagram, "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions."
She added that she and her sister Nupur tie Rakhi to each other as they don't have a brother. And they involve pet dogs, too, as the animals are family members.
Criticism
Meanwhile, this is what Ranaut said about Sanon's ad
Without naming Sanon, Ranaut pondered aloud on Instagram, asking why someone would tie a rakhi in a "bikini/undergarment."
In an interview with DD News, Ranaut elaborated on her issues with Sanon's advertisement.
She said, "Mujhe lagta hai bralette usme se choti si cheez thi lekin sabse zyada Hinduon ko, hum log us line se aate hain, toh point out kar sakte hain. Mata-pita kahan hain? Ghar kahan hai? Halwa-poori, Bhagwan, teeka, akshat, dhoop, deep kuch bhi nahi hai."