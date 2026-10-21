What happened to Amitabh Bachchan? His latest tweet worries fans
What's the story
Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan (84) has left fans worried after he announced that he has been advised to "rest and recover." The actor took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday to share the news, saying, "Apologies. I seek forgiveness. I have been advised to take a few days off to rest and recover, so I am unable to write anything at the moment."
Blog post
Update on his health from Bachchan
On Tuesday, Bachchan also updated his official blog with a similar message.
He wrote, "First Dussehra greetings to all.. love happiness, fulfillment, prayers."
"Under very strict rest and recuperation.. so am not allowed to communicate.. do excuse.. my apologies (sic)," he added.
The actor assured fans that hopefully he would be able to be back with more updates later.
Security threats
Gangster's hitmen considered attacking Bachchan
Bachchan's health update comes at a time when it was revealed that the men who fired shots at Tiger Shroff's car had initially considered attacking other high-profile actors, including Bachchan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan.
However, they decided against it and pursued Shroff as that seemed easier.
They reportedly sent images and videos of the places they surveyed to gangster Anil Pandit (associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang) for his advice on their next move.
Work front
His upcoming films and shows
On the work front, Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel.
He is currently busy with Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel, which also stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas. The film is set in a dystopian future where a group of people must save a woman pregnant with Lord Vishnu's 10th and final avatar from an evil supreme god-king named Yaskin.
In addition to his film commitments, Bachchan is also hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 18.