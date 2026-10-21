Tiger Shroff's attackers initially targeted Salman, Amitabh, Akshay?
What's the story
In a shocking revelation, the three assailants arrested for the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff have confessed that they initially intended to target Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. According to Times Now, the accused were caught by Mumbai Police, and during their interrogation, they revealed that they had conducted reconnaissance of Khan's Bandra residence and tracked his movements. However, due to heightened security around Khan, they eventually decided to target Shroff instead.
Other targets
The accused believed Shroff would be an easier target
The accused reportedly expressed their interest in targeting Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan.
They believed Shroff would be an "easier" target as he had less security detail.
The trio had allegedly visited the same football ground where Shroff was shot at a week before the incident, but he wasn't present that day.
Ongoing probe
The accused were brought to Mumbai on Wednesday morning
The accused were reportedly brought to Mumbai on Wednesday (October 21) morning for medical examination and subsequent court appearance.
The Mumbai Police are expected to seek their further custody for a detailed interrogation to identify the mastermind behind this incident and Anil Pandit's involvement, who is allegedly linked with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Other targets
Amitabh Bachchan was also on the radar
Apart from Khan and Kumar, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was also reportedly a target.
According to Bhaskhar English, the accused confessed to having conducted reconnaissance outside Bachchan's, Kumar's, and Aamir's residences as well.
Meanwhile, veteran singer Anup Jalota has reacted to Shroff's firing incident by urging Khan to apologize to the Bishnoi community.
Lawrence Bishnoi's gang is upset with Khan for his alleged involvement in the 1998 blackbuck case.