Shooters planned to attack Tiger on October 11?
What's the story
The investigation into the recent firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has revealed that the shooters had initially planned to attack him on October 11. Citing senior Mumbai Crime Branch sources, Times Now reported that the assailants had visited a football ground in Juhu where Shroff often plays, but he didn't show up that day. They returned a week later with weapons and attacked him on October 18.
Celebrity reconnaissance
Shooters scouted for Bollywood celebrities before finalizing on Shroff
The shooters had reportedly been scouting the residences of several Bollywood celebrities before deciding to target Shroff.
They were looking for a celebrity with relatively less security to carry out their plan.
Initially, they considered superstars like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Amir Khan but eventually settled on Shroff as he was perceived as an easier target.
Target identification
Shooters took auto-rickshaw rides to celebrity residences for recce
The shooters had reportedly arrived in Mumbai about a month before the attack.
During this time, they allegedly took rides with auto-rickshaw drivers to various celebrity residences in Mumbai under the pretext of wanting to take photographs.
These trips were likely part of their reconnaissance mission to identify a potential target with comparatively less security.
Target location
They missed Shroff on October 11
During one such ride, an auto-rickshaw driver reportedly told the shooters that Shroff regularly visited a Juhu football ground on Sundays. This information led them to plan their attack on October 11.
However, when Shroff didn't show up that day, they returned a week later with weapons and fired at him outside the Juhu football club.
Ongoing probe
Police investigating possible wider network involved in the crime
The investigation has also revealed the involvement of other individuals who traveled from Haryana to Mumbai for reconnaissance and supply of the guns.
Four such individuals have been arrested, including two men and two women. Police are now investigating a possible wider network involved in the crime.
Meanwhile, Shroff has resumed shooting for his upcoming film Lag Jaa Gale.