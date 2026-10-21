Tiger Shroff firing: How 2 women brought weapons to Mumbai
What's the story
The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four individuals in connection with the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai. Per reports, these individuals were part of a module linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang that supplied weapons to those who fired shots at Shroff's car on October 18. The arrested have been identified as Kunal (21), Sumit (19), Radha (23), and Babita (23).
Investigation details
Kunal was in touch with Anil Pandit
According to investigators, Kunal, who hails from Haryana and was recently released on bail in another case, was in touch with gangster Anil Pandit.
Notably, Pandit reportedly runs the gang from the US, and he took responsibility for the attack through an audio message.
Radha and Babita (both from Uttar Pradesh) are said to have transported the weapons used in this incident to Mumbai on Kunal's orders and handed them over to the shooters involved.
Weapon procurement
Kunal met Pandit through a friend
After his release from jail, Kunal reportedly met Pandit through a friend in Harsana village of Haryana. He later began talking to Pandit on an encrypted messaging app.
At Pandit's behest, Kunal allegedly procured a pistol and 20 cartridges from Amritsar.
About two months ago, he met Radha, briefed her about his activities, and persuaded her to transport the weapon to Mumbai, per NDTV.
Travel details
Radha and Babita took train to Mumbai
On October 15, three days before the firing incident, Kunal dropped Radha and Babita at New Delhi Railway Station, from where they boarded a train to Mumbai.
The pistol was concealed inside Radha's bag.
During the journey, Kunal stayed in touch with them via an encrypted messaging app and passed on instructions from Pandit.
The women reached Dadar station on October 17 and checked into a hotel.
Arrest details
The shooters were stuck in Mumbai
On October 18, the shooters allegedly attacked Shroff's car around 7:00pm. After the incident, Pandit reportedly told Kunal that the shooters were stuck in Mumbai and asked him to arrange their exit from the city.
On the same day, Radha and Babita took a train from Dadar to Delhi. They were arrested at New Delhi Railway Station on Tuesday.
Kunal and Sumit were also taken into custody in Sonipat, Haryana.
The police had arrested three alleged shooters earlier.