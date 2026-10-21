Tiger Shroff firing: How 2 women brought weapons to Mumbai

According to investigators, Kunal, who hails from Haryana and was recently released on bail in another case, was in touch with gangster Anil Pandit.

Notably, Pandit reportedly runs the gang from the US, and he took responsibility for the attack through an audio message.

Radha and Babita (both from Uttar Pradesh) are said to have transported the weapons used in this incident to Mumbai on Kunal's orders and handed them over to the shooters involved.