Amitabh Bachchan's latest blog post shows his overthinking tendencies Entertainment Feb 18, 2026

Amitabh Bachchan just dropped a thoughtful blog post, sharing how he sometimes overthinks—or doesn't think at all—especially after getting a new book he hasn't decided to read yet.

"Thinking too much , or not thinking becomes a case for the writing of the book sent to me ..with what intent I do not know ..(sic). Will 'think' about its reading .. and when there is material to be put out here shall 'think' about it... Love (sic) ," he wrote.