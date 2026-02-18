Amitabh Bachchan's latest blog post shows his overthinking tendencies
Amitabh Bachchan just dropped a thoughtful blog post, sharing how he sometimes overthinks—or doesn't think at all—especially after getting a new book he hasn't decided to read yet.
"Thinking too much , or not thinking becomes a case for the writing of the book sent to me ..with what intent I do not know ..(sic). Will 'think' about its reading .. and when there is material to be put out here shall 'think' about it... Love (sic) ," he wrote.
His thoughts on excess and balance
Bachchan opened up about how growing up with very little made him appreciate small things way more.
He said having just one pair of shoes as a kid brought him more happiness than owning lots now, since "excess now strikes an unbalanced balance."
His previous blog posts
Earlier this month, Bachchan talked about how nighttime silence can drown out daily thoughts—unlike the constant buzz of social media.
He also shared wisdom from his father and favorite poetry, showing his habit of digging deep into life's ups and downs.