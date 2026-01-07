Amy Schumer officially files for divorce from husband Chris Fischer 

Hollywood actor-comedian Amy Schumer has filed for divorce from her husband, pro chef Chris Fischer, People reported. The split comes after seven years of marriage and a son together. Schumer, 44, announced their separation on Instagram in December, saying they had made the "difficult decision" to end their marriage but would continue to co-parent their son Gene.

Relationship history Schumer and Fischer's relationship timeline Schumer, 44, and Fischer, 45, secretly married in 2018 and welcomed their son Gene in 2019. However, rumors of a split surfaced as early as 2021 when Fischer jokingly gifted Schumer a cake on her 40th birthday that read: "I'm leaving you. This was the only way I could think to do it." Despite it being a joke, the couple's relationship appeared to be under strain.

Weight loss speculation Schumer's weight loss also sparked marriage tension buzz In 2025, Schumer sparked further speculation about her marriage by showing off significant weight loss. She even removed her wedding ring for an Instagram photo in a yellow minidress. However, she later addressed these rumors in a since-deleted Instagram Reel on December 2, saying: "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism."