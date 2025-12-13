Amy Schumer announces divorce from husband Chris Fischer

Hollywood actor-comedian Amy Schumer has announced her separation from husband Chris Fischer after seven years of marriage. The Life & Beth star shared the news on Instagram on Friday, describing the split as "amicable." "Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years," she wrote in the caption alongside a photo of herself and Fischer.

Statement 'We love each other very much...' Schumer added, "We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time." The comedian, 44, and Fischer, 45, privately tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their only child, son Gene, in 2019. Their marriage had been rumored to be on shaky ground for some time now.

Speculation When a birthday cake sparked speculation Fischer first raised eyebrows in 2021 when he presented Schumer with a tongue-in-cheek 40th birthday cake that read, "I'm leaving you." The incident was shared on Instagram by Schumer, who appeared serious as Fischer presented the cake while her family sang "Happy Birthday" in the background. In 2023, they faced further speculation when Schumer vacationed in Europe without Fischer, reported Page Six.

Clarification 'Whatever ends up happening...' In the lead-up to their split, Schumer fueled speculation with photos of her dramatic weight loss and cryptic updates about her relationship with Fischer. She later removed her wedding ring for a social media snap in a yellow dress. On December 2, she directly addressed the rumors in a since-deleted Instagram Reel, stating, "Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with [my] weight loss or [his] autism."