Mammootty-Vinayakan's 'Kalamkaval' is a box office hit, closing in on ₹28cr
Entertainment
Kalamkaval, the latest Malayalam film starring Mammootty and Vinayakan, is having a strong run at the box office. In its second week, it's about to cross ₹28 crore, with Friday alone bringing in ₹1.65 crore.
Evening and especially night shows saw much higher occupancy, indicating strong audience engagement.
Why people are talking about it
Directed by Jithin K Jose and featuring Gayatri Arun and Rajisha Vijayan too, Kalamkaval is getting attention for its cast performances—Mammootty's serial killer role is earning lots of praise, and Vinayakan's cop character stands out as well.
Even though the story isn't big on suspense, this film has helped Mammootty bounce back after some earlier 2025 releases didn't click with audiences.