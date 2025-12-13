Mammootty-Vinayakan's 'Kalamkaval' is a box office hit, closing in on ₹28cr

Why people are talking about it

Directed by Jithin K Jose and featuring Gayatri Arun and Rajisha Vijayan too, Kalamkaval is getting attention for its cast performances—Mammootty's serial killer role is earning lots of praise, and Vinayakan's cop character stands out as well.

Even though the story isn't big on suspense, this film has helped Mammootty bounce back after some earlier 2025 releases didn't click with audiences.