Rajinikanth turns 75: Celebrates with temple visit and industry love
Entertainment
Rajinikanth marked his 75th birthday by visiting the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, joined by his daughters Aishwarya and Soundarya.
The milestone sparked a wave of admiration from fans and colleagues, all celebrating his legendary impact on Indian cinema.
Warm wishes and celebrations on 'Jailer 2' sets
Film industry icons like Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal praised Rajinikanth's five-decade career, while Khushbu Sundar called him "God's favorite child" and praised his humility.
On the set of his upcoming film 'Jailer 2,' the team surprised him with a special cake, making the day extra memorable for everyone involved.