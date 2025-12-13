'Channel an exotic...animal': RGV's advice to Urmila for 'Rangeela'

As the iconic film Rangeela was re-released in theaters on November 28, 2025, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma spoke to Bollywood Hungama about his journey with the 1995 classic. One of the most interesting revelations was about Urmila Matondkar 's initial discomfort with her role, particularly during the iconic song Tanha Tanha.

Actor's hesitation Matondkar came from a 'very conservative middle-class family' Varma revealed that Matondkar came from a "very conservative middle-class family" and had mostly played roles in which she was "fully clothed, wearing churidas and things like that." He understood that her hesitation was not just about the costume she had to wear but also about feeling exposed on screen.

Filmmaker's guidance 'She did it completely without inhibition...' Varma used a vivid analogy to help Matondkar approach Tanha Tanha with confidence. He told her, "Just forget there is a camera, forget there is a film unit." "You are like an exotic wild animal. And that being seen by Jackie [Shroff] from his point of view, connected to the chemistry of the thing." "There, somewhere, she got convinced on that. And she did it completely without inhibition."