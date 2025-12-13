When will Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2' hit Netflix?

In Akhanda 2, Balakrishna reprises his role as Akhanda, a fierce protector of Hinduism. The sequel introduces a new antagonist, played by Aadhi Pinisetty, who is depicted as a mystic with supernatural powers. The film also stars Samyuktha Menon, Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Harshaali Malhotra, Saswata Chatterjee, and Kabir Duhan Singh.

Franchise future

'Akhanda 2' continues the franchise's success

The Akhanda franchise is set to continue with a third part, Jai Akhanda. The film's scale, dramatic background score, and stylized action sequences have won the audience over. Despite mixed reviews, the film has been highly praised by Balayya fans and collected over ₹22cr in India on its first day of release, per Sacnilk. The movie is directed by Boyapati Sreenu.