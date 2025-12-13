When will Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2' hit Netflix?
What's the story
Nandamuri Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 was finally released in cinemas on Friday. Despite a delay in release due to financial issues, the film is generating solid buzz with packed shows in India and overseas. Now, OTTplay reports that Netflix has bagged the streaming rights for Akhanda 2. The film will likely follow a four-week theater-to-OTT window and is expected to premiere digitally around January 9 next year.
Film details
'Akhanda 2' continues the mythological saga
In Akhanda 2, Balakrishna reprises his role as Akhanda, a fierce protector of Hinduism. The sequel introduces a new antagonist, played by Aadhi Pinisetty, who is depicted as a mystic with supernatural powers. The film also stars Samyuktha Menon, Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Harshaali Malhotra, Saswata Chatterjee, and Kabir Duhan Singh.
Franchise future
'Akhanda 2' continues the franchise's success
The Akhanda franchise is set to continue with a third part, Jai Akhanda. The film's scale, dramatic background score, and stylized action sequences have won the audience over. Despite mixed reviews, the film has been highly praised by Balayya fans and collected over ₹22cr in India on its first day of release, per Sacnilk. The movie is directed by Boyapati Sreenu.