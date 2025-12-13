'Welcome 3': Mumbai gets jungle makeover for climax shoot

In an unexpected turn of events, director Ahmed Khan has transformed parts of Mumbai into dense forests for the upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle . The climax sequence is currently being shot at five locations: Royal Palms, Film City, Borivali, and two spots in Aarey Colony. The production team, under Shailesh Mahadik's supervision, has constructed sets that mimic a wilderness environment.

Location shift Why the location changed from UP forests to Mumbai Initially, the climax was supposed to be shot in the forests of Uttar Pradesh. A source told Mid-Day, "But the biting cold was a deterrent." "Plus, the production team realised it'd be logistically impractical to shoot in the forests with a 34-member cast and 500-strong unit." "Given the kind of stunts involved, Ahmed and producer Firoz A Nadiadwala decided to relocate the shoot to Mumbai."

Director's perspective Director Khan's thoughts on shooting in Mumbai Director Khan shared his excitement about shooting the climax sequence in Mumbai. He said, "It's wonderful that we're shooting the climax now." "Getting so many actors together was the only challenge, but once on sets, it's a party." After this phase of filming is done, Khan will head to North India for wide shots in the jungles.