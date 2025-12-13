'Reflects art's...deterioration': Shreya Dhanwanthary on casting based on social media

Dhanwanthary, who has been a part of Hindi cinema for six years, is aware of the industry's pressure on artists to chase " social media numbers." She said, "I have a healthy relationship with social media. This race [of wanting more followers] is never-ending because if you chase numbers, you'll never be satisfied." "Having said that, I realize the reality of people getting cast based on their social media numbers, which is foolish."

Art's deterioration

'It's problematic': Dhanwanthary on casting decisions based on social media

Dhanwanthary further added, "It reflects the larger deterioration of art in our society." "You are making choices based on something that's ephemeral. It's problematic." Dhanwanthary then opened up about her film, saying, "It's my first comedic role." "So far, I've only done...serious roles, and it's a privilege to be slotted in that category." "But I want to show people that there are other things we can do." The Great Shamsuddin Family, directed by Anusha Rizvi, is streaming on JioHotstar.