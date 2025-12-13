'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' opens slow, faces box office challenge

Tough crowd and uncertain road ahead

Despite releasing on 1,558 screens (with big hopes in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai), audience turnout was modest—just 17% for evening shows and about 29% at night.

Even with a cast featuring Manjot Singh and Tridha Choudhury, the sequel's opening numbers are nowhere near the first film's ₹10.2 crore debut.

If collections don't pick up this weekend, the movie might lose more showtimes—a tough spot for fans hoping for another hit.