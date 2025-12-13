Next Article
'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' opens slow, faces box office challenge
Entertainment
Kapil Sharma's latest comedy, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, had a pretty quiet start—earning just ₹1.75 crore on day one.
The film is up against some serious competition: Dhurandhar has already pulled in over ₹240 crore in just eight days, and Avatar: Fire and Ash drops next week, making things even tougher.
Tough crowd and uncertain road ahead
Despite releasing on 1,558 screens (with big hopes in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai), audience turnout was modest—just 17% for evening shows and about 29% at night.
Even with a cast featuring Manjot Singh and Tridha Choudhury, the sequel's opening numbers are nowhere near the first film's ₹10.2 crore debut.
If collections don't pick up this weekend, the movie might lose more showtimes—a tough spot for fans hoping for another hit.