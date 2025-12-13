'Superstar's image...': Aanand L Rai reflects on 'Zero' failure
What's the story
Director Aanand L Rai has opened up about the failure of his 2018 film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, he admitted to not incorporating Khan's stardom into the character he played in the film. "The problem with Zero was that...that superstar came to me with so much love," he said.
Director's dilemma
Rai further explained his struggle with Khan's "image." "I never understood that it's not an actor-director who was going to make a story. There was a superstar attached, his image is there, which I have to understand and get in the film." "When you say that my films are without the baggage of a star, somewhere I agree that maybe I am unable to incorporate that stardom in my characters."
Filming insights
Despite the film's failure, Rai fondly remembered his time working with Khan on Zero. He said, "But, was I enjoying the journey? I was. More than me, Shah Rukh was." "Later on, that was more scary. One of us should have stopped and said, 'Hello, it's not just actor-director, there is a star.' He never brought it in front of me," he added.
Film overview
Zero, originally titled Katrina Meri Jaan, is a romantic drama that features Khan as Bauua Singh, a vertically challenged man who falls in love with a scientist played by Sharma. The film was shot in Mumbai and Orlando between May 2017 and 2018. Despite its star-studded cast and high expectations, Zero underperformed at the box office, becoming one of Khan's rare commercial failures.