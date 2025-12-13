'Superstar's image...': Aanand L Rai reflects on 'Zero' failure

Director Aanand L Rai has opened up about the failure of his 2018 film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan , Anushka Sharma , and Katrina Kaif . In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, he admitted to not incorporating Khan's stardom into the character he played in the film. "The problem with Zero was that...that superstar came to me with so much love," he said.

Director's dilemma Rai's struggle with Khan's image in 'Zero' Rai further explained his struggle with Khan's "image." "I never understood that it's not an actor-director who was going to make a story. There was a superstar attached, his image is there, which I have to understand and get in the film." "When you say that my films are without the baggage of a star, somewhere I agree that maybe I am unable to incorporate that stardom in my characters."

Filming insights Rai's reflection on the 'Zero' filming experience Despite the film's failure, Rai fondly remembered his time working with Khan on Zero. He said, "But, was I enjoying the journey? I was. More than me, Shah Rukh was." "Later on, that was more scary. One of us should have stopped and said, 'Hello, it's not just actor-director, there is a star.' He never brought it in front of me," he added.