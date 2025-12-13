'Fake story destroyed my life': Dileep speaks out after acquittal in assault case
Malayalam actor Dileep, just acquitted in the 2017 actress assault case, says his life and career were ruined by what he calls a "fake story" created by the main accused, some media outlets, and certain police officials.
He also stated that the investigation against him began after his ex-wife Manju Warrier alleged there was a conspiracy, but did not directly accuse her of fabricating the story.
What was the case about?
Back in 2017, a popular actress was abducted and assaulted in a moving car near Kochi—a crime that shocked Kerala.
The main accused Pulsar Suni and five others were sentenced to 20 years in jail this week.
Dileep was arrested for allegedly masterminding the attack because of personal issues but has now been acquitted as the court said there wasn't enough evidence.
Where did Dileep stand before?
Earlier that year, Dileep had publicly supported the survivor alongside Mammootty and said he was deeply hurt by what happened.
But after his arrest, he claimed he was being unfairly targeted by media trials—something he's still upset about today.