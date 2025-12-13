'Fake story destroyed my life': Dileep speaks out after acquittal in assault case Entertainment Dec 13, 2025

Malayalam actor Dileep, just acquitted in the 2017 actress assault case, says his life and career were ruined by what he calls a "fake story" created by the main accused, some media outlets, and certain police officials.

He also stated that the investigation against him began after his ex-wife Manju Warrier alleged there was a conspiracy, but did not directly accuse her of fabricating the story.