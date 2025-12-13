Where to watch Kapil's 'Kis Kisko Pyaar...2' after theatrical run
What's the story
Kapil Sharma's Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the sequel to his debut film, was released on December 12. The multi-starrer comedy is reportedly off to a decent start. It stars Sharma with Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan in lead roles. Here's what we know about its streaming plans.
OTT details
'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' to stream on JioHotstar
JioHotstar has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, reported OTT Play. The film is expected to hit the platform in early February after completing its theatrical run. However, an official confirmation regarding the OTT release date is still awaited. On its opening day at the box office, KKPK 2 collected ₹1.75 crore in India, reported Sacnilk.
Global release
'Kis Kisko Pyaar...2' released in over 500 screens worldwide
The film has been released in over 500 screens, including the United States and Canada, the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Malaysia. It also opened in Thailand, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Mauritius. The movie features veteran actors Asrani, Akhilendra Mishra, Vipin Sharma, and Sushant Singh. Jamie Lever, Smita Jaykar, and Supriya Shukla are also part of the cast.