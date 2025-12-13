Where to watch Kapil's 'Kis Kisko Pyaar...2' after theatrical run

OTT details

'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' to stream on JioHotstar

JioHotstar has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, reported OTT Play. The film is expected to hit the platform in early February after completing its theatrical run. However, an official confirmation regarding the OTT release date is still awaited. On its opening day at the box office, KKPK 2 collected ₹1.75 crore in India, reported Sacnilk.