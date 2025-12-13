'The Devil' sees sharp drop, collects ₹13.5cr in 2 days

Day two added just ₹3.5 crore net as average occupancy hovered at 35%, spiking to nearly 59% for night shows. Bengaluru saw steady turnout at 33% across over 500 screenings, while Mysuru had higher buzz with nearly 58% occupancy from just 70 shows.

How's it stacking up?

Despite the initial hype, The Devil is trailing behind recent Kannada hits—Kaatera (₹18.85cr) and Kranti (₹13.9cr)—after two days but has done better than Mahavatar Narsimha (₹6.35cr).

Compared to blockbusters like KGF: Chapter 1 (₹23.2cr in two days), it's lagging; though it did outpace Kantara's opening (₹4.6cr).

Mixed reviews and competition from Akhanda 2 seem to be holding it back so far.