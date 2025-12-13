'The Devil' sees sharp drop, collects ₹13.5cr in 2 days
The Devil, a Kannada political action thriller directed by Prakash Veer and starring Darshan, Rachana Rai, and others, opened to mixed reviews.
After a strong first day with ₹10-12 crore net/gross, the film saw collections fall over 65% on Day 2, bringing its total to ₹13.5 crore across 1,200 shows.
In numbers:
Day two added just ₹3.5 crore net as average occupancy hovered at 35%, spiking to nearly 59% for night shows.
Bengaluru saw steady turnout at 33% across over 500 screenings, while Mysuru had higher buzz with nearly 58% occupancy from just 70 shows.
How's it stacking up?
Despite the initial hype, The Devil is trailing behind recent Kannada hits—Kaatera (₹18.85cr) and Kranti (₹13.9cr)—after two days but has done better than Mahavatar Narsimha (₹6.35cr).
Compared to blockbusters like KGF: Chapter 1 (₹23.2cr in two days), it's lagging; though it did outpace Kantara's opening (₹4.6cr).
Mixed reviews and competition from Akhanda 2 seem to be holding it back so far.