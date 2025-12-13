Helena Bonham Carter to lead 'White Lotus' S04?

HBO is in early discussions with Hollywood actor Helena Bonham Carter for a leading role in the upcoming fourth season of The White Lotus, reported Deadline. However, it's still unclear how far along these negotiations are. If finalized, she would be the first confirmed cast member for this Emmy-winning series' next installment.

Production insights 'The White Lotus' S04: Casting and filming details Last month, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, announced that casting for the fourth season of The White Lotus had begun. While no specific plot details have been revealed yet, Deadline reported in September that the next season would take place in France. Filming is expected to begin this spring.

Location speculation 'The White Lotus' S04: Potential filming locations and cast The specific hotels that will stand in for the fictional The White Lotus have not been confirmed yet. However, Deadline speculated that if Four Seasons hotels are used as in previous seasons, the Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat and Paris's Hotel George V could be potential locations. Notably, HBO currently does not have a marketing agreement with Four Seasons for this season.