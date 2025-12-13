'Mumbai's air feels heavier every day': Armaan Malik appeals to BMC

Singer Armaan Malik took to social media to share his worries about Mumbai's worsening air. He said, "I've seen more people fall sick this month than ever before, and it's not the weather... it's the air. The smog. The dust. The reality we're breathing."

What's going on? Malik called on the BMC to step up and find a real solution, pointing out that everyone—including civic workers—are affected by the city's poor air quality.

His post quickly resonated with others online, many of whom compared Mumbai's situation to Delhi's even higher AQI levels.

Why does it matter? Mumbai's Air Quality Index shot past 150 this week thanks to dust and smog, which Malik says is causing coughing and sickness across all age groups.

He also made it clear that just using air purifiers isn't enough—he wants lasting change for everyone in the city.