'Akhanda 2' is coming to Netflix soon

What to expect next

Akhanda 2 is expected to drop on Netflix around January 9, 2026—so not too long a wait.

The film sees Balakrishna back as Akhanda, this time facing off against a new mystical villain played by Aadhi Pinisetty.

Fans have praised the action and Balakrishna's powerful screen presence, even if some plot points feel familiar.

The franchise isn't stopping here either—the ending teases another sequel called Jai Akhanda.

If you want to catch up, the first film is still streaming on JioHotstar.