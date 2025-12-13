Kamal calls 2017 actress assault case verdict "disappointing"
Filmmaker Kamal didn't hold back after the court sentenced six men to 20 years in prison for the 2017 assault of the actress.
He called the verdict "very disappointing," saying, "We expected a minimum of life imprisonment for the convicts."
Kamal also defended actor Dileep, who was acquitted earlier this month, adding, "I don't think that Dileep is involved, as I know him very well."
What's the background?
Back in February 2017, actress Bhavana was abducted and assaulted by a group of men who also recorded the attack.
Six were found guilty of gang rape and other crimes; Dileep was cleared due to lack of evidence.
What happens next?
The Kerala government isn't satisfied either—they have said they will review the verdict and consider further action to pursue harsher punishment.
The court had cited the convicts' age (all under 40) and limited criminal history as reasons for not giving them life sentences.