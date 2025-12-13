Kamal calls 2017 actress assault case verdict "disappointing" Entertainment Dec 13, 2025

Filmmaker Kamal didn't hold back after the court sentenced six men to 20 years in prison for the 2017 assault of the actress.

He called the verdict "very disappointing," saying, "We expected a minimum of life imprisonment for the convicts."

Kamal also defended actor Dileep, who was acquitted earlier this month, adding, "I don't think that Dileep is involved, as I know him very well."