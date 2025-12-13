'Avengers: Doomsday' teasers dropping with 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' Entertainment Dec 13, 2025

Marvel fans, heads up! Four teaser trailers for Avengers: Doomsday are set to premiere in theaters alongside Avatar: Fire And Ash on December 19, 2025.

Three of these teasers might remain exclusive to the big screen during Avatar showings, while one might pop up online.

The goal? Build serious hype for the next big Avengers movie, which lands in theaters December 18, 2026.