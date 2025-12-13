'Avengers: Doomsday' teasers dropping with 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'
Marvel fans, heads up! Four teaser trailers for Avengers: Doomsday are set to premiere in theaters alongside Avatar: Fire And Ash on December 19, 2025.
Three of these teasers might remain exclusive to the big screen during Avatar showings, while one might pop up online.
The goal? Build serious hype for the next big Avengers movie, which lands in theaters December 18, 2026.
Cast, release updates, and more
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday stars Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and Letitia Wright as Black Panther.
The film's release was moved from May to December 2026. Plus, Marvel is re-releasing Avengers: Endgame in September 2026 to keep the excitement going.
For those curious—the teaser runs about 1 minute and 25 seconds with a U/A rating confirmed by South Korea's Media Rating Board.