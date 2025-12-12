Dileep acquitted in 2017 Kerala actress assault case; 6 others get 20 years
Malayalam actor Dileep and three others have been acquitted in the high-profile 2017 actress assault case, after a Kerala court said there wasn't enough evidence to prove they conspired or tampered with phone data.
Meanwhile, six men—including main accused Pulsar Suni—were found guilty and handed 20 years in prison each. They'll also need to pay fines and compensation to the survivor.
What happened, and what's next?
Back in February 2017, a popular Malayalam actress was abducted and assaulted by six men while traveling from Thrissur to Kochi. The attack was filmed for blackmail.
Dileep was accused of planning the crime as revenge after details of his personal life were revealed, but the court cleared him.
Now, the Kerala government says it will appeal Dileep's acquittal in a higher court, so this story isn't over yet.