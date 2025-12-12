Next Article
'Zootopia 2' breaks records as fastest animated film to $1 billion
Entertainment
Zootopia 2 just made history, racing past the $1 billion mark in only 17 days—faster than any other animated or PG-rated film.
The sequel is now right behind Lilo & Stitch in global rankings, while Ne Zha II still leads the pack.
Massive global debut and China success
The movie kicked off with a huge $559.5 million worldwide in its first five days—the biggest opening ever for a Disney animated film.
In China, it quickly became the top-grossing non-local animated movie, showing that fans everywhere are loving Judy, Nick, and the gang all over again.