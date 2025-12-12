Zubeen Garg murder case: SIT charges 7 people in singer's death

Who's been charged and what happened?

Prosecutors say the main accused plotted for 18 months, with four of Garg's associates now facing murder and conspiracy charges.

His cousin Sandipan Garg is charged with culpable homicide, while two personal security officers are accused of conspiracy and breach of trust.

All seven are currently in jail, as local lawyers have refused to represent them.

Zubeen Garg tragically died while swimming in Singapore during a music festival this September—a loss that shook Assam's music scene.

The investigation has been called "meticulously executed" by Assam's Chief Minister, and court hearings start December 16.