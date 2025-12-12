'Euphoria' S03: Rue's journey gets real in 2026 preview
HBO just dropped the first look at Euphoria Season 3, and it's all about Rue (Zendaya) navigating life after high school.
In the trailer, she reflects, "There's no turning back. A few years after high school, I don't know if life was exactly what I wished."
The new season lands on HBO in April 2026.
What's in the trailer?
We see Rue dancing at a party, sitting alone in church, and running like she's being chased—plus a tense face-off with a new kingpin (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje).
Familiar faces are back too: Lexi, Maddy, Nate, Cassie, and Jules all make appearances.
New faces & character updates
Season 3 brings fresh cast members like Rosalia, Trisha Paytas, Natasha Lyonne, Danielle Deadwyler, Eli Roth, and Marshawn Lynch. Storm Reid and Barbie Ferreira won't return.
Creator Sam Levinson teased that Rue is now in Mexico dealing with debt; Cassie is engaged to Nate; Jules is off to art school; Maddy works at a Hollywood agency; and Lexi is an assistant to a showrunner played by Sharon Stone.