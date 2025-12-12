'Euphoria' S03: Rue's journey gets real in 2026 preview Entertainment Dec 12, 2025

HBO just dropped the first look at Euphoria Season 3, and it's all about Rue (Zendaya) navigating life after high school.

In the trailer, she reflects, "There's no turning back. A few years after high school, I don't know if life was exactly what I wished."

The new season lands on HBO in April 2026.