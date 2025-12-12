Taylor Swift's 'The End of an Era' docuseries trailer drops

What to expect and when

Episodes will land on Disney+ in pairs: the first two on December 12, then two more each on December 19 and 26 (all at 3am ET).

Expect guest appearances from Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Travis Kelce, Ed Sheeran, Florence Welch and others.

Directed by Don Argott with Sheena M. Joyce co-directing, the series promises a behind-the-scenes look at how Swift pulled off her massive tour—plus ABC is airing a one-hour special previewing episode one on December 12 at 8pm ET.

