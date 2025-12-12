'Survive the law?'—Parvathy Thiruvothu's cryptic post after Dileep's acquittal

Industry voices and support for survivor

After Dileep's acquittal, many from the Malayalam film industry rallied behind the survivor.

Actors Rima Kallingal and Remya Nambeesan posted "Avalkoppam" ("We stand with her"), echoing WCC's ongoing support since 2017.

The WCC also praised the survivor's courage through over eight years of legal battles, saying her strength has sparked bigger conversations about safety and change in cinema.