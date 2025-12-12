'Survive the law?'—Parvathy Thiruvothu's cryptic post after Dileep's acquittal
Actor Dileep was recently cleared of charges in a high-profile 2017 sexual assault case, prompting reactions on social media.
Reacting to the verdict, actor Parvathy Thiruvothu shared a pointed message on Instagram: "First we have to survive the assault, then we have to survive the law?"
As a founding member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), her words indirectly questioned the justice system.
Industry voices and support for survivor
After Dileep's acquittal, many from the Malayalam film industry rallied behind the survivor.
Actors Rima Kallingal and Remya Nambeesan posted "Avalkoppam" ("We stand with her"), echoing WCC's ongoing support since 2017.
The WCC also praised the survivor's courage through over eight years of legal battles, saying her strength has sparked bigger conversations about safety and change in cinema.