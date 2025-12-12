Next Article
'We fell in love from day 1': Tara Sutaria on Veer Pahariya
Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are finally opening up about their relationship.
In a recent interview, Tara shared that they "fell in love from day one," and the couple isn't shy about embracing their romance—even with everyone watching.
Their first date sounds straight out of a movie: Veer played the piano while Tara sang until morning.
Relationship highlights
The two have been spotted together at several events, including Tara's 30th birthday last November, where a sweet photo of Veer kissing her on the cheek made waves online.
Despite all the attention, they say they're focused on staying honest and open as they balance life in the spotlight.