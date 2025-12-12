'We fell in love from day 1': Tara Sutaria on Veer Pahariya Entertainment Dec 12, 2025

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are finally opening up about their relationship.

In a recent interview, Tara shared that they "fell in love from day one," and the couple isn't shy about embracing their romance—even with everyone watching.

Their first date sounds straight out of a movie: Veer played the piano while Tara sang until morning.