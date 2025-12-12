'Dhurandhar' casting director Mukesh Chhabra speaks out on propaganda claims
Mukesh Chhabra, casting director for "Dhurandhar," is brushing off talk that the film is just propaganda.
He shared, "I just love working, I love cinema. I don't work with so many opinions," and said he's focused on the actors and the film itself.
What's going on with 'Dhurandhar?'
The movie, directed by Aditya Dhar, follows Ranveer Singh as a Punjabi youth infiltrating Karachi's underworld, while R Madhavan plays an Intelligence Bureau chief chasing a terror network.
The film has sparked debate over its portrayal of Pakistan but is still drawing crowds—earning over ₹207 crore in India so far.
Chhabra's take on negativity
Chhabra recently called out pre-release negativity online after a screening was canceled due to technical issues.
He criticized negative reviews and pointed out that some people are quick to judge without even watching the film.