Ram Charan-Janhvi's 'Peddi' arrives March 2026
Entertainment
"Peddi," a rural action drama starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is set to hit theaters on March 27, 2026.
Directed by Buchi Babu Sana and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings presenting it, the film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma.
Where was it filmed?
The shoot kicked off in late 2025 before moving through Hyderabad and Delhi.
The current Hyderabad schedule started December 12, with filming expected to wrap up by January 2026.
What's happening now?
Post-production is underway—music (by A.R. Rahman) and editing are in progress.
Despite rumors of delays, the team says the release date stands.
The first song "Chikiri Chikiri" is already getting great feedback from fans.