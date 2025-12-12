Jimmy Carr's 'Fackham Hall' lands in theaters this December

Catch Fackham Hall in theaters in both the US and UK.

What's the vibe?

This one's a cheeky parody of Downton Abbey, following pickpocket Eric Noone (Ben Radcliffe) as he stumbles into chaos at a fancy estate during a botched wedding and murder mystery.

Reviews are mixed so far: IMDb users rate it 6.7/10 and its Metascore is 63.

Content advisory: strong language, sex references.