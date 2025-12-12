Next Article
Jimmy Carr's 'Fackham Hall' lands in theaters this December
Entertainment
Fackham Hall, a comedy co-written by Jimmy Carr, hits US theaters on December 5 and arrives in UK cinemas December 12.
Directed by Jim O'Hanlon, the film features a standout cast including Damian Lewis, Thomasin McKenzie, Tom Felton, and Katherine Waterston.
Where can you watch it?
Catch Fackham Hall in theaters in both the US and UK.
What's the vibe?
This one's a cheeky parody of Downton Abbey, following pickpocket Eric Noone (Ben Radcliffe) as he stumbles into chaos at a fancy estate during a botched wedding and murder mystery.
Reviews are mixed so far: IMDb users rate it 6.7/10 and its Metascore is 63.
Content advisory: strong language, sex references.