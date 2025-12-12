OTT platforms in India must now add age ratings and parental controls

Why it matters for you

This move is about keeping younger viewers safe online and making sure you (and your parents) know what you're watching.

There's also a new three-level system if someone has complaints about content—so there's more accountability.

Plus, platforms like YouTube must block fake news and anything risky for national security.

The rules even push for better accessibility features (like captions), so everyone can enjoy shows more easily.

Overall, it's a big step toward safer, more responsible streaming in India.