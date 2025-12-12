OTT platforms in India must now add age ratings and parental controls
Big update for streaming fans: The Indian government now requires all OTT platforms to label their content by age group—think five categories, like movies do.
Platforms also have to add parental controls, implement age verification mechanisms, and keep illegal stuff off their sites.
Minister Dr L Murugan shared the news in Parliament.
Why it matters for you
This move is about keeping younger viewers safe online and making sure you (and your parents) know what you're watching.
There's also a new three-level system if someone has complaints about content—so there's more accountability.
Plus, platforms like YouTube must block fake news and anything risky for national security.
The rules even push for better accessibility features (like captions), so everyone can enjoy shows more easily.
Overall, it's a big step toward safer, more responsible streaming in India.