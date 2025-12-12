'Kis Kisko Pyaar...2' actor responds to competition with 'Dhurandhar'

Actor's view

'That's something I still struggle to comprehend...'

When asked if actors should be worried about box office competition, Choudhury said, "The reality is, regarding box office figures, I'm uncertain how it can be attributed to any individual actor or actress because that's something I still struggle to comprehend - how they assign blame to a performer." "But here's the truth... When audiences see me on screen, they recognize my work. They would still consider casting me, right? I'm confident in my performance."