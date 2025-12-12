'Kis Kisko Pyaar...2' actor responds to competition with 'Dhurandhar'
Tridha Choudhury, who stars in the newly released comedy Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 (KKPK 2), has spoken about its box office competition with Ranveer Singh's actioner Dhurandhar. In an interview with Zoom, she said that the two films belong to different genres and therefore it is only fair to compare KKPK 2's performance with other comedies released this year, like De De Pyaar De 2 and Mastiii 4.
Actor's view
'That's something I still struggle to comprehend...'
When asked if actors should be worried about box office competition, Choudhury said, "The reality is, regarding box office figures, I'm uncertain how it can be attributed to any individual actor or actress because that's something I still struggle to comprehend - how they assign blame to a performer." "But here's the truth... When audiences see me on screen, they recognize my work. They would still consider casting me, right? I'm confident in my performance."
Audience response
Choudhury's confidence in audience's appreciation for 'KKPK 2'
Choudhury is confident that the audience will appreciate and enjoy KKPK 2, given the trend of films moving to OTT after their theatrical run. She said, "The film is still going to sell, people will still watch the film and love it." However, she also acknowledged, "It's somewhat unfortunate for the industry that audiences might choose to wait a month for the film to be available on OTT."