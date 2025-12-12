Dhanush drops trailer for Vikram Prabhu's milestone film 'Sirai'

Suspense, tough choices, and a big box office clash

The trailer mixes in flashbacks of Abdul's love life and community struggles, hinting at deeper motives and blurred lines between right and wrong.

Sirai brings Prabhu back together with writer Tamizh (of Taanakkaran fame) and is director Suresh Rajakumari's first film.

Catch it in theaters December 25—it'll be going head-to-head with Kombuseevi and Rettathala for your holiday watchlist.