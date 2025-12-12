Next Article
Dhanush drops trailer for Vikram Prabhu's milestone film 'Sirai'
Entertainment
Dhanush just unveiled the trailer for Sirai, marking Vikram Prabhu's 25th film.
Based on a true story, this police drama follows a police officer (Vikram Prabhu) escorting murder suspect Abdul Rauf (LK Akshay Kumar) on a tense court escort that takes a dangerous turn when Abdul escapes with a gun, putting everyone at risk.
Suspense, tough choices, and a big box office clash
The trailer mixes in flashbacks of Abdul's love life and community struggles, hinting at deeper motives and blurred lines between right and wrong.
Sirai brings Prabhu back together with writer Tamizh (of Taanakkaran fame) and is director Suresh Rajakumari's first film.
Catch it in theaters December 25—it'll be going head-to-head with Kombuseevi and Rettathala for your holiday watchlist.